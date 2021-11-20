The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average of $175.71. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

