The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Short Interest Down 23.5% in October

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,490,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 14th total of 33,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 7,006,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

