TheStreet Upgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to C

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of IMAX opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.58.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in IMAX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in IMAX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in IMAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

