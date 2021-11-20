Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 30,186 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 5.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $249.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $255.22. The stock has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.