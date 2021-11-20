Threadgill Financial LLC Buys New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Union Pacific makes up 3.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

UNP opened at $241.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

