Threadgill Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Lam Research comprises about 1.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,053,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 21.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $644.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $433.38 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $585.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

