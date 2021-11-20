Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 66,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 88.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 333,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,001,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $141.16 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

