Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

