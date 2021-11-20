Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up 1.7% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Teleflex by 7.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Teleflex by 99.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $318.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $318.19 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

