Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 10,108 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

