Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Helen of Troy worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after buying an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of HELE opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.28. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $193.25 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

