Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099,618 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average of $159.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

