Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 272 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 152,531 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 106,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

