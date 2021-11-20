Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,607 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Adient worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at $14,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adient by 339.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 60,909 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 24.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

ADNT opened at $46.10 on Friday. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

