Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $399,671.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00047346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00220377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

