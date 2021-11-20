Timothy Andrew Roberts Purchases 35,500 Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 35,500 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £98,690 ($128,939.12).

LON BOOT opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Friday. Henry Boot PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 295 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £363.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.60.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.