Timothy Emanuelson Sells 359 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $207.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

