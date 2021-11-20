Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

