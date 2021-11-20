Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) were up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

