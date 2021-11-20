Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the October 14th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $71.00.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.