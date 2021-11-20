Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the October 14th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

