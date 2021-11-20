Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in International Paper were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of International Paper by 85.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,325 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 42.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 53,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. International Paper has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

