TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE TPGS opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. TPG Pace Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Get TPG Pace Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.