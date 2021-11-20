Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Put Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 30,058 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,006 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,165 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.