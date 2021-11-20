Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Put Options (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 47,750 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,540% compared to the average daily volume of 1,029 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $523.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $389.78 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

