Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $25.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

COOK has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of COOK opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48. Traeger has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Traeger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

