Transglobe Energy’s (TGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON TGA opened at GBX 293.60 ($3.84) on Tuesday. Transglobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.02.
Transglobe Energy Company Profile
