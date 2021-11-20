Transglobe Energy’s (TGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON TGA opened at GBX 293.60 ($3.84) on Tuesday. Transglobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.02.

Transglobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

