TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the October 14th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

