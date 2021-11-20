Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

