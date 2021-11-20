Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.21.
Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76.
In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
