Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.41. Travelzoo reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. 73,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,793. The company has a market cap of $118.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,921 in the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

