Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.85. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.01.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.47. 89,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.96. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

