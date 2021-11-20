TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRUE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.06.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $339.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

