TrueFlip Market Capitalization Hits $3.60 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00221114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00089345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.