Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $65,015.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.49. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

