Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $252,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $371.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

