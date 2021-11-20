Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $781,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $155.14 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

