Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $95.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,764 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.