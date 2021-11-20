Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 411 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after purchasing an additional 956,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495,981 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.