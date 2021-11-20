Tsfg LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock worth $7,577,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

