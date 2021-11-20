Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$13.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.34.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.86. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$13.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -21.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -25.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

