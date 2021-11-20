Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$13.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.67.

Shares of TRQ opened at C$17.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.37. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

