Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 332,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,163. The company has a market capitalization of $722.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tutor Perini by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tutor Perini by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.