Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $4,266,920.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $285.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.60 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Twilio by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Raine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 64.5% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,796,000 after buying an additional 202,520 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 348.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

