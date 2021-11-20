TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $985,717.16

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

