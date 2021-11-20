Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 9.9%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s stock price dropped 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 4,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 275,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

TYRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). Analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $3,646,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,199,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $127,289,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $10,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

