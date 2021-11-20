UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HNI by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HNI by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

