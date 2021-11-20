UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,188 shares of company stock worth $2,582,362. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.