UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

