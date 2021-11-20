UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,405 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Buckle worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Buckle by 8.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Buckle during the first quarter valued at $339,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 138.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE BKE opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

