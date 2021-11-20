UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 91,973 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,973 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 57.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 824.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 560,524 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after buying an additional 3,729,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWO shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

