UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €113.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Krones in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €93.75 ($106.53).

Shares of KRN opened at €93.35 ($106.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.42. Krones has a one year low of €57.70 ($65.57) and a one year high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -283.13.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

